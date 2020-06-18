Related News

In the fifth episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

A shipping industry group is calling for the sector to boost the take-up of the electronic bill of lading through standardisation.

we.trade, the blockchain-based trade finance platform, has cut around half of its workforce after struggling to secure funding from several of its member banks and one external investor.

Meanwhile senior reporter John Basquill provides an update on Brexit negotiations and the UK’s trade talks with Japan. 