Related News

Industry players call for a harmonised view of credit insurance during Covid-19

G20 trade volumes suffered steep Q1 decline, new figures show

ICC: Covid-19 recovery will need US$5tn in trade credit capacity

UK firms eye new export markets as Covid-19 forces strategy rethink

HSBC’s Serai partners with Coats Digital and Res.Q to digitise apparel trade

In the third episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

A collection of industry associations, including ITFA, are warning against a disproportionate focus on ECA guarantees and whole turnover insurers in the wake of Covid-19.

In other news, more than half of UK businesses are considering selling to new markets in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, new research suggests.

Meanwhile, the ICC has calculated that as much as US$5tn of trade credit market capacity will be needed to return trade volumes back to 2019 levels.

Senior reporter John Basquill also provides analysis on a major story from last week.

He explains why banks are being urged not to withdraw financing for Singapore’s beleaguered commodities trade sector, despite a string of high-profile company collapses and allegations of fraud.