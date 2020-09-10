Related News

In the latest episode of the GTR News Brief, the new podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

HSBC says trade transaction volumes in Asia have reverted to 2019 levels over the past couple of months, leading to optimism for the prospects of a V-shaped post-pandemic recovery in the region.

A new trade finance fund has been rolled out to help the Lebanese manufacturing sector as the country’s economy falters.

According to a new report from global risk analytics and advisory firm, Verisk Maplecroft, Covid-19 has increased modern slavery risks across key manufacturing markets in Asia.

Senior reporter John Basquill also provides a closer analysis on the latest allegations of fraud in the Singapore commodity sector.

 

Music credit to Kevin MacLeod for his track Loopster, taken from incompetech.com. Licensed under creative commons by attribution 3.0 license. Further music credit to Sunrise Drive by South London HiFi. Licensed under creative commons Attribution 4.0 License. Music promoted by CopyrightFree.org