San Francisco-based fintech Taulia has launched an accounts receivable financing product aimed at large corporates, as it continues to expand to cover all areas of the cash conversion cycle. 

Taulia, which last week announced it had sold a majority stake to enterprise software company SAP, offers payables, receivables and inventory finance solutions through its digital platform, using a multi-funder model. 

Its new enterprise off-balance sheet receivables financing product will add to that offering, enabling suppliers of large corporates to receive early payment on invoices. Previously its receivables finance offering was aimed at smaller and mid-sized customers, Taulia says.  

According to the company, the product will enable businesses to optimise working capital and provide flexible access to liquidity, while reducing the time taken for suppliers to collect payment. Alistair Baxter, head of accounts receivable financing, says that will unlock value currently trapped in open invoices. 

“We’ve designed the product entirely from scratch: the technology, the operational processes, the funding routes, and structures,” he says. 

“This has allowed us to build on the existing technology advantage we provide our payables customers to cover the entire spectrum of working capital without having to back-solve a solution to fit the needs of historic clients.” 

GTR previously revealed that Taulia has also developed an inventory management product, aimed at freeing up liquidity from companies’ physical supply chains. 

That business is headed by Erik Wanberg, who was appointed as head of inventory management in March last year. 

Following SAP’s acquisition, Taulia will continue to operate as an independent company with its own brand, and chief executive Cédric Bru will remain in the same role. 