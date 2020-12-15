Related News

Last month, GTR and Crédit Agricole CIB invited a group of European – and global – trade leaders to participate in a virtual roundtable discussion about the impact on the trade landscape of factors such as Covid-19, macroeconomic movements, developments in digitalisation and supply chain shifts.

 

 

Roundtable participants:

Andrew Betts, head of Europe trade and head of commodities, HSBC

James Binns, global head of trade and working capital, Barclays

Mencía Bobo, global head of trade and working capital solutions, Santander

Michael Hogan, head of transaction banking in Emea, MUFG

Naeem Khan, global head of trade finance, Crédit Agricole CIB (chair)

Peadar Mac Canna, Emea head of trade finance, Citi

Daniel Schmand, global head of trade finance, Deutsche Bank

Enno-Burghard Weitzel, global head of trade products, Commerzbank

Martina Zimmerl, head of trade finance, Raiffeisen Bank International

 