Related News

StanChart launches trade finance investment product

Winson fraud judgement a “significant victory” for banks

Singapore trader presented fraudulent documents to Standard Chartered, OCBC, court finds

Singapore banks see slower trade activity as demand falters

Global trade growth remains positive but lacks momentum, says WTO

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of a sustainability-focused trade loan for its financial institution clients, enabling them to provide additional liquidity to support ESG-related trade flows.  The London-headquartered lender says the loan offering will provide “much-needed” liquidity to financial institutions globally, in turn accelerating borrowers’ efforts to meet their sustainability targets and net zero ...

We hope you enjoyed your 4 free articles on GTR’s website this month. If you want to read more high-quality journalism, please log in below to continue your access. If you are not a subscriber, you can sign up here for just £30 a month.