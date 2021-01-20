Related News

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €26mn loan for the construction of two new wind farms in Poland.

The financing, disbursed in Polish zloty, will be used for two projects in the north-east of the country with a total installed capacity of 51.4MW, and will be complemented by a parallel loan from DNB.

The wind farms will be built and operated by a joint venture between the Taaleri SolarWind Fund II, a fund managed by Helsinki-based renewable fund manager and developer Taaleri Energia, and Abu Dhabi’s clean energy firm Masdar.

“We are pleased to further support the expansion of green energy in Poland with this excellent new project,” says Harry Boyd-Carpenter, EBRD’s director for energy Emea, adding: “We are delighted to join forces with our partners to use the opportunity to set the country on the path towards a new and sustainable energy future.”

According to the EBRD, the new power plants will help reduce Poland’s annual CO2 emissions by approximately 126,000 tonnes annually and help fulfil its contribution to the EU climate and energy targets for 2030, which include a reduction of at least 40% in greenhouse gas emissions.