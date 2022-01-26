Related News

Finastra has appointed industry veteran Michael Vrontamitis to the role of lead industry principal, lending business unit.

Vrontamitis’ career in trade finance spans over 25 years, the bulk of which he spent at Standard Chartered. After joining the bank in 1995 as an assistant relationship manager for UK-based oil and gas multinationals, he held numerous roles in London and Hong Kong before becoming head of trade for Europe and the Americas in 2017. He left the bank in 2020, and since then has carried out an advisory role for trade and technology platform Kountable as well as co-chairing the ICC Banking Commission’s digitalisation in trade finance working group.

Reporting to Torsten Pull, Finastra’s senior vice-president and general manager for corporate banking, in his new role Vrontamitis will cover trade finance, cash management, corporate and retail lending solutions.