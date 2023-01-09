Related News

HSBC veteran Tim Reid has been named chief executive of UK Export Finance (UKEF), after joining the export credit agency as director of its business group in April last year.

Reid replaces Samir Parkash, who served as interim chief executive between October and December 2022, and succeeds Louis Taylor, who left UKEF to become CEO of the British Business Bank.

Reid previously spent over 30 years in several roles at HSBC, including heading its commercial banking divisions in continental Europe as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

His most recent role was global head of transaction banking in HSBC’s global banking division.

Secretary of state for international trade Kemi Badenoch says Reid’s appointment will help the British government deliver its export strategy of “helping businesses to grow, create jobs, and deliver the best of British innovation and quality around the world”.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience and has a proven track record for helping businesses expand internationally,” she says.

Reid adds: “UKEF plays a vital role in helping UK businesses open the doors to international trade and removing barriers to exporting through access to government-backed trade finance and insurance.”

“With a strengthened commitment to sustainability and continued drive to support SMEs across the UK, I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver the government’s ambitions for export growth,” he says.