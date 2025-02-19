Related News

Just weeks into his second term, US President Donald Trump has nominated John Jovanovic as the next chair and chief executive officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US Exim).

President Trump made the announcement on his social media network, Truth Social, noting Jovanovic’s experience in the energy, commodities and infrastructure sectors would help make US energy and manufacturing “DOMINANT” again.

“He will work tirelessly to protect all of the gains from our strong tariff policies, guarantee that our exports receive fair treatment, and always put American companies, and our energy exports, first,” Trump says.

Jovanovic is currently serving as chief strategy officer at Asplundh Tree Expert, a US-headquartered firm that provides line clearance and infrastructure services globally.

Over the past decade, he has also held roles at energy and commodities investment platform Nova Fleet, the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as well as commodities trader Mercuria.

Jovanovic worked as an official at the DFC between September 2020 and March 2021, leaving just months into former President Joe Biden’s first term.

He had served as managing director for the western Balkans and Aegean region at the DFC. Similarly to US Exim, the development finance institution bolsters support for overseas projects in higher-risk markets.

His nomination is still subject to confirmation by the US Senate, but should Trump’s pick be approved, Jovanovic will take over from board member Spencer Bachus who is serving as interim chair.

Biden’s choice as US Exim chair, Reta Jo Lewis, departed the agency in January. Two board members – vice chair Judith Pryor and director Owen Herrnstadt – have also seen their terms expire.