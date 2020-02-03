Trade finance technology firm TradeSun has hired former Wells Fargo executive Terry Hubert as director of trade operations.

Based in London, Hubert has been supporting the implementation and management of client and partnership deals since joining in October.

He made the move after a short-lived four-month spell at Traydstream, another fintech firm operating in the trade finance space, where he had been in charge of global sales and origination.

Prior to this he had been serving as global head of insourcing and complex sales, international trade services at Wells Fargo for five years.

During his more than three decades working within trade finance, Hubert has mainly worked at banks, including JP Morgan, RBS, ABN Amro, Bank of America, Banespa (today Santander) and Barclays.

Speaking about the appointment, TradeSun’s CEO Nigel Hook says: “Hubert’s reputation is well deserved and built on years of working with clients to really understand their challenges and build solutions that actually work – so it’s a perfect fit for TradeSun.”

He adds: “While Hubert’s industry knowledge is unquestionable, what I really love about him is the honesty and passion he brings to every conversation.”

Hubert follows Chris Lewis, who left his role as head of global trade services at Wells Fargo to join TradeSun in November last year.

The fintech firm was officially incorporated as a company in 2018 and through its AI-driven solution, works to digitise and automate the processing of trade documents.