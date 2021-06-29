Related News

Supply chain finance (SCF) platform Traxpay has hired Kate Pohl as head of banking strategy.

Pohl started the role, based at the fintech firm’s Frankfurt headquarters, earlier in June following a year working for the company as an external advisor.

Traxpay says Pohl’s remit will be to entice new banks to its financing platform and strengthen ties with existing banking partners as the company seeks to become the European supply chain finance “platform of choice”.

“We are very excited to have Pohl officially join the Traxpay team,” says company founder and chief executive Markus Rupprecht. “As a senior leader with both deep and varied product and client expertise and experience, she will help us to reach our ambitious growth targets with regards to banking collaborations.”

Pohl says: “One of my key motivations for accepting a line position with Traxpay is the chance to combine my passion for innovation and technology with my expertise in transaction services.”

“Providing innovative solutions and excellent service are very much a part of Traxpay’s DNA. This made me feel very much at home since the day we first connected,” she adds.

Prior to joining Traxpay, Pohl held positions at JP Morgan, Citigroup and ING Germany.

Traxpay says it is keen to add more banks to its financing platform in addition to current partners including German lenders Deutsche Bank, Nord/LB and LBBW.

 