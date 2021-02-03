Related News

Investment manager TradeFlow Capital Management has hired Jose Lopez as director of digital strategy.

Lopez’s previous role was managing director of Gobankme Technologies, a Singapore fintech company that focuses on prepaid cards, where he worked until the end of last year. Before that, he worked at FlexFunds, a firm that launches exchange traded products, as regional managing director for Asia for nearly three years. Lopez has also held various roles at BBVA during a 13-year stint at the bank, most recently serving as its head of corporate clients for Southeast Asia.

In his new position, Lopez will work with Tom James, TradeFlow’s CIO, CEO and executive director, and John Collis, chief risk officer.

He will focus on reinforcing TradeFlow’s digital transaction and risk transformation architecture, while also creating a new digital platform for investing in the trade of commodities.

Lopez will continue to be based in Singapore.

“Jose is tasked with ensuring TradeFlow has access to, and utilises, cutting-edge digital innovations and processes that support our mission of addressing the US$1.5tn trade finance gap for SMEs,” a spokesperson for the company tells GTR.

“He is presently spearheading the development of a digital solution that can further enhance TradeFlow’s commodity trade enabling investment operations.”