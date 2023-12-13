Related News

Brussels late payment crackdown threatens survival of SCF, industry warns

Factoring advocates hope new model law will boost market

Cheaper insurance pledged for Ukraine grain shipments

IFC kicks off supply chain finance initiative with Citi pilot

High growth, low volumes: Africa’s SCF problem

International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has promoted a trade and commodity finance lawyer among the 49 new partners it has appointed for 2024. 

Tudor Plapcianu joined the firm in 2013 as a trainee and was made counsel in April this year. He will commence as a partner from January 1.

Plapcianu has expertise in receivables and supply chain finance and structured finance transactions in developing markets.

Acting for clients in the financial services, fintech, energy and transport sectors, he has advised on deals including receivables purchase facilities, inventory finance, borrowing base facilities and receivables securitisations.  

Plapcianu tells GTR he is “delighted” to be made partner. “The practice has continued to grow in recent years, building on Norton Rose Fulbright’s global platform, enabling us to continue providing a first class multi-jurisdictional offering to our clients, guiding them through new and exciting opportunities in the market.”