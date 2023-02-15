Related News

Maarten Terlouw has left his position as head of ABN Amro in the Americas and joined Abu Dhabi-based hedge fund Argentem Creek Partners as president and co-chief investment officer.

Argentem Creek Partners describes itself as an emerging market credit specialist that invests in “emerging market special situations, private credit, high yield, and global trade finance”.

Based in New York, Terlouw will have joint responsibility for the firm’s strategy, governance, investments, trade finance and related risk management, as well as its ESG initiative. He reports to CEO Dan Chapman.

Terlouw spent more than 20 years at ABN Amro across two stints, most recently as CEO for the Americas and chief sustainability officer. He was previously the bank’s global head of energy, commodities and transportation clients and an interim head of trade and commodity finance.

He has been an advisor to Argentem Creek Partners’ board since 2020.

“Through Maarten’s leadership roles, he has extensive experience in emerging markets and finance,” says Chapman. “In addition to product expertise in commodities, trade finance and sustainability, his skill set brings extremely valuable synergies to the existing team. Together, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions for our clients and propelling the firm’s global growth strategy.”