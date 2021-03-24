Related News

Global provider of supply chain procurement solutions OCI has appointed a chief commercial officer to support its business development activities in the UK and US as it seeks to enhance its services for large corporates and governments.

Gary Griffiths, who had been working on a consultancy basis with OCI since May last year, has now joined the company in this new permanent role.

Griffiths has over 30 years of experience in the trade and supply chain services industry, where he has created, developed and led trade businesses across Emea, Asia and the Americas.

He most recently served as managing director of trade finance at Bibby Financial Services, which he left in April 2020. His previous experience includes working as global head of trade, receivables and supplier finance origination at Lloyds Banking Group, and UK regional head of trade and working capital at Barclays.

In his new role at OCI, based in the UK, Griffiths is responsible for building a team and proposition which will drive the expansion of the company’s trade and supply chain partnering business.

Speaking of his appointment, Griffiths says that OCI is “leading a revolution” by structuring pioneering solutions that challenge how supply chains are managed.

“We work in true partnership with our clients to structure bespoke and innovative frameworks to help solve sourcing, supply chain and financing challenges. OCI is a business in constant growth and I am looking forward to helping drive the revolution further,” he says.

OCI partners with entities across the manufacturing, consumables, healthcare, agricultural and industrial sectors by linking into their supply chains and providing procurement, logistics and financing expertise.