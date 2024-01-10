Related News

Standard Chartered has appointed former HSBC trade head Alan Ng as executive director and head of trade for business banking, based in Singapore. 

Ng joins after more than 15 years at HSBC, most recently as country head of business banking in Singapore. He previously held roles at the same bank as head of global trade and receivables finance in Vietnam and Taiwan. 

Prior to that, Ng was relationship manager for commodity trading at OCBC Bank, and had a previous two-year stint at Standard Chartered as relationship manager, both based in Singapore. 

Standard Chartered says Ng is tasked with collaborating with teams across the bank’s footprint markets in order to support its business banking clients. 

He reports to Manish Gupta, global head, trade and working capital for medium enterprise clients, business banking. 

In January last year, the bank appointed Clemence Avril as its first ever global head of commodity trade finance, based in Singapore. 