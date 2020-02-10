Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Jonathan Chibafa in a legal director role to focus on corporate regulation, anti-bribery and corruption risk.

Chibafa joins from Exiger, a global specialist in regulatory compliance, where he headed up its business integrity unit. Prior to this, he held roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in anti-bribery, anti-corruption and compliance, with his most recent position being head of GSK’s bribery and corruption risk across pharmaceuticals.

In his new role, Chibafa will work on the company’s global compliance and corporate risk management offerings, which are priority areas for the firm.

“My focus has been bribery and corruption risk, but increasingly on broader business integrity risk, including anti-money laundering, modern slavery, sanctions and anti-tax evasion, amid a more complex regulatory regime globally,” he tells GTR. “What I have come here to do is to work with Squire’s clients in terms of navigating those complexities and evaluate and enhance their compliance programmes, to make sure that they are consistent with the expectations from regulators.”

Chibafa will be based in London and report to Rob Elvin, head of the firm’s specialist UK anti-bribery and corruption risk team, while also working closely with Washington-based Joseph Walker, partner and head of Squire’s investigations in the US.

Elvin says: “Having implemented ABC programmes for companies as both an in-house compliance expert and as a consultant, Jonathan’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to clients looking for practical risk mitigation advice and training.”

Chibafa adds that the firm’s global footprint and its strong UK legacy, following Squire’s merger with UK law firm Hammonds almost a decade ago, attracted him to the role. “Having a firm that is so UK-centric in terms of its roots and its footprint, but also with such a global outlook is the best platform to service clients in the most meaningful way. It is an obvious opportunity to move my practice to such an environment that is truly global, but also one with a strong presence and pedigree here in the UK.”