SMBC_logo_on-the-move

Related News

Industry Perspectives: Supply chain finance’s technological revolution

Citi, Boeing renew SCF agreement with US Exim

Industry Perspectives: It takes two to tango – sustainability and digitalisation

JP Morgan expands trade and working capital sales team

SoftBank secures ECA-backed loan to build out Japanese 5G network

SMBC has hired Priyamvada Singh as its global head of supply chain finance, based in New York.

Singh joins from HSBC, where she was regional head of product for North America within the bank’s global trade and receivables finance department.

Prior to joining HSBC in 2014, Singh held trade and supply chain finance roles at the International Finance Corporation, ING and Deutsche Bank.

She reports to both Kazuo Yoshimura, SMBC’s global head of trade finance, and Kazushige Isobuchi, region head for the Americas.

“Priyamvada’s appointment is an important element in SMBC’s ambition to further develop its position as a top global bank in digital supply chain finance,” the bank says.