Law firm Rajah & Tann has promoted Nathanael Lin to equity partner, after he re-joined the Singapore-headquartered firm in 2020 from the shipping sector.

Lin became a partner, along with 12 other lawyers, on January 1 and is based in Singapore. His practice focuses on contentious and non-contentious matters in shipping and international trade.

Lin’s main contentious practice areas include shipping and shipbuilding with a focus on commodities trading and trade finance matters. He also regularly advises banks and traders on “shipping matters, commodities trade disputes, trade finance documentation and sanctions”, according to the firm’s website.

The lawyer was previously at Rajah & Tann between 2011 and 2017, before joining Ocean Tankers, the chartering arm of collapsed trader Hin Leong, as head of legal and compliance.