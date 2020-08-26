Related News

Bertrand de Comminges has joined the Santander illiquid assets team as global head of trade finance investments.

He moves to the bank from HSBC, where he had been for the last eight years, most recently as Europe head of business development within its global trade and receivables finance business – based in London.

According to his LinkedIn profile, de Comminges was previously Emea head of structured trade advisory at JP Morgan for two years, and before that was NatWest’s Europe head of trade for close to three years. At the start of his career, he held positions at Johnson & Johnson and DXC Technology.

At Santander, de Comminges will be based in Madrid and report to Borja Diaz Llanos, global head of illiquid alternatives.

Santander Asset Management’s illiquid alternatives division, created at the end of last year, aims to offer investors alternative assets, such as private debt and infrastructure funds, to complement traditional portfolios in a low interest rate environment.

These investment solutions, mainly focused on credit assets, are designed in close collaboration with Santander CIB, and offered to institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, corporations and family offices.