Supply chain partner OCI appoints chief commercial officer, eyes further growth

Supply chain procurement business OCI has appointed Juliano Mattar to the newly created role of head of emerging markets business development.

Mattar, who has served as a senior advisor to the London-based company since March 2020, has a remit to grow its sourcing, logistics and financing business. He will report to chief executive Oliver Chapman and the company’s board.

“I am delighted in taking on new responsibilities within OCI,” Mattar says. “I have been working with the firm building new businesses across Latin America and Southeast Asia and we have achieved quite a number of milestones during this period.”

Chapman says: “OCI is embarking on a number of new contracts across the Southeast Asian markets and we are really excited to have Juliano spearheading a number of these campaigns.”

Mattar has specialised in emerging markets in roles at banks including Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and UBS. In June 2018 he founded emerging markets consultancy JP Mattar Advisors.

OCI appointed a new chief commercial officer in March in an effort to boost services for governments and large corporates.