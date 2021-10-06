Related News

Japanese lender MUFG has appointed Vanessa Manning as head of transaction banking for Emea, effective November 1.

Manning joins after a 22-year career at institutions including Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and RBS. She will be based in London.

In addition to growing the bank’s transaction banking business, she will also take charge of the strategic development of the trade and working capital, cash, and liquidity management functions.

Manning, who left Deutsche Bank in November 2019, will report to MUFG’s Emea chief executive John Winter and Ranjana Clark, head of global and Americas transaction banking.

The current Emea head of transaction banking, André Rijs, is retiring after a banking career spent mostly at ING and MUFG. He was based in Amsterdam and will leave the bank at the end of October.

“Transaction banking is a core business line that underpins our Emea franchise, and Vanessa’s proven track record of building and enabling new and forward-thinking growth models will be a terrific asset,” Winter says.

“I have no doubt she will be able to identify untapped potential in our current business and harness the capabilities of our talented team, driving efficiencies through the next generation of technology to improve the way we serve our clients internationally.”

Manning says: “I am incredibly excited to join at this transformational time and look forward to working with teams around the world to strengthen our European and global proposition.”