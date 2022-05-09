Related News

Metro Bank has appointed Tansy Cunningham to the newly created role of head of trade finance, effective immediately.

Cunningham joins from Time Finance, where she served for just over a year as head of invoice finance operations. Prior to that, she held trade and operations roles at Gener8 Finance and Bibby Finance.

Based in Guildford, in her new role she reports to Kevin Craven, the bank’s director of invoice finance.

Cunningham tells GTR that her remit will be to develop a purchase order finance proposition which will be offered through Metro Bank’s invoice finance business, providing an opportunity for the bank to support business customers earlier in the working capital cycle than is possible through standalone invoice finance.