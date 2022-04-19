Related News

Trade finance and working capital marketplace LiquidX has named Dominic Capolongo as its chief revenue officer.

He joins from PrimeRevenue, where he served as executive vice-president and global head of funding. Previously, he held leadership positions at financial services companies including RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies and Credit Suisse.

Capolongo replaces Alice Hackett, who leaves the company after two years in the role. In a statement, the company says that Capolongo will be tasked with leading initiatives to further scale revenue, accelerate global market adoption, and deepen customer engagement as LiquidX moves into its next phase of expansion.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dominic as we accelerate our growth,” says Jim Toffey, LiquidX CEO. “LiquidX has proven itself as a market innovator and is now poised to become the leader in the industry with Dominic as CRO. His deep market expertise and impressive track record of business success will ensure that we achieve our vision of building one connected digital ecosystem enabling our clients to work smarter, faster, and cheaper.”

“I am excited to join this dynamic and innovative company,” adds Capolongo. “Having spent many years in capital markets and trade finance, I saw firsthand the problem companies, banks, and insurers face when trying to meaningfully manage an ever-more complex supply chain amid an increasingly volatile working capital environment. Speed, cost efficiencies, and a unified process for every step of the supply chain are now regular client demands. LiquidX has clearly cracked the code with the broadest suite of solutions in the industry to support our clients on that journey.”