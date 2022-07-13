Related News

Treasury management software specialist Kyriba has appointed Amr El Haddad as head of working capital solutions for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), a newly created role in the region.

Starting in late August, El Haddad is responsible for rolling out working capital solutions to corporate and financial clients in the region.

He will continue to be based in Dubai, and will report to Amer Chebaro, Kyriba’s lead in CEEMEA, as well the firm’s global head of working capital, Alex Lheritier.

He makes the switch from JP Morgan where he served in a few different roles over the past 12 years, including most recently as global lead of core trade funded products. Prior to this, he served in senior trade roles at Standard Chartered and Citi.

“At the heart of these solutions are several highly demanded receivables finance structures which will be a focus area for Kyriba besides the current suite of products and tailor-made solutions,” El Haddad tells GTR.

US-headquartered Kyriba takes a software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach to offer a variety of cloud-based treasury and finance solutions, including payments, risk and liquidity management and working capital to its customers globally.