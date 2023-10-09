Related News

ING has appointed Cauê Todeschini as head of trade and commodity finance (TCF) for the Americas. 

Todeschini started the new position on October 2 and will split his time between New York and Houston, reporting to ING’s global head of TCF Maarten Koning.   

He replaces Matt Rosetti, who was appointed ING’s head of sectors for the Americas in August.  

Todeschini has held various TCF roles at ING since joining the lender in São Paulo in 2010, most recently as head of TCF in the oil and gas hub of Houston. He previously worked for MUFG and Natixis.

Koning says: “This is an exciting time to lead ING’s commodity business in the Americas which continues to be a significant contributor to ING’s global TCF business and the Americas sectors platform. 

“With the appointment of Cauê we promote a home-grown talent to lead the TCF growth ambition in Americas. Cauê has worked for ING in three continents and has proven strong commercial skills and industry expertise.” 