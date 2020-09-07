Related News

Dutch bank ING has named Anthony van Vliet as its new global head of know your customer (KYC) for wholesale banking.

van Vliet makes the switch from his previous role as global head of trade and commodity finance (TCF), and has continued to be based in Amsterdam since starting the new position in August.

While the bank readies to announce a successor, ING’s global head of commodities, food and agri, Lynn Ng, has taken on the post on an interim basis.

In his new role, van Vliet is responsible for KYC within the business, focusing on wholesale banking activities globally, as well as non-financial risk for sector lending and know your transaction (KYT) operations.

van Vliet has been with the bank for 26 years, the majority of which have been spent working in the commodity finance sector.

He was promoted to the global head of TCF post in early 2014, after nearly seven years as deputy global head for commodities, and three years as director for trade and commodity finance.

van Vliet held a few different roles in the credit restructuring and aircraft leasing sectors at ING in the decade prior to this.

Speaking about his latest position, van Vliet says: “The timing of moving to the KYC and KYT domain, in the current regulatory and compliance environment banks are facing, is excellent.”

He adds: “This is an area where sector and business knowledge, compliance and legal expertise, data analytics and operations need to work together.”

The news comes as fellow Dutch lender ABN Amro has confirmed it is ceasing all trade and commodity finance activities following exposure to fraudulent activity in Singapore and Germany, a historic crash in oil prices and a slowdown caused by Covid-19.