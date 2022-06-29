Related News

Specialist insurance broker Howden Group has made a hire within its global credit solutions team, appointing Oliver Gregory as a divisional director.

Based in London and starting with immediate effect, he will work alongside executive director Richard Waite to grow existing client relationships and onboard new customers to the platform.

Gregory had previously been serving as an associate director at Xenia Broking, and prior to this Parker Norfolk and Partners, for the past four years.

He helped establish the financial and political risk team at Lloyd’s insurance broker Parker Norfolk, before Xenia acquired the firm’s whole turnover trade credit, as well as its financial and specialty, risk teams in November last year.

Before that, Gregory spent five years with Bank ABC, working within the global trade debt and distribution team, which included managing credit insurance placement requirements.

Waite says: “Oliver has demonstrated the ability to develop new client accounts and business flows from a start-up in what is an incredibly competitive space – so a talent we’d always be keen to join us on the journey at Howden.”