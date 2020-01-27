Sugar trading specialist Czarnikow has hired Tanya Epshteyn as head of structured finance in a newly created role in London.

Epshteyn, who will report to CTO Julian Randles, started at the supply chain finance, pricing and financial services firm at the beginning of the month.

She joins from Société Générale, where she had been since 2014, most recently as a director for trade commodity finance. Prior to this she spent five years as head of commodity finance at Bank Leumi UK.

In her new role, she is responsible for working with new and existing finance partners and will seek to bring innovative finance solutions to Czarnikow’s clients. Meanwhile a spokesperson for Czarnikow tells GTR that Epshteyn “will be working in partnership with all areas of the business, both geographically and across all trading teams”.

Discussing the reasons behind Czarnikow establishing the new position, the spokesperson adds: “This role has been created to develop new and innovative trade finance solutions for our clients, and also to build new financing partnerships across the banking and fund industries.”

They add: “We believe that this will be something of growing importance for our clients and stakeholders, and we will continue to invest in and grow this part of the business.”