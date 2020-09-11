Dominic Broom

Related News

Côte d’Ivoire agriculture project secures Atradius-backed financing

BNY Mellon creates new Asia head of treasury services role

German government opens trio of export finance advisory units

Cost of hedging hits European exporters into the US

Fineon partners with Aon to provide credit insurance on export finance platform

Export finance marketplace Fineon Exchange has hired Dominic Broom as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Broom brings a wealth of industry experience to the role. His career began in 1994 at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he was a senior associate in the wholesale bank division, financing global trade flows and infrastructure projects in developing markets and distributing risk to export credit agencies, banks and insurance companies. In 1997, he joined Standard Chartered as director of trade and export finance, before holding posts at both GE Capital and ABN Amro. In 2006, he moved to BNY Mellon, where over a 13-year period he held a number of posts including that of global head of trade finance sales.

He is the treasurer of the UK’s Institute of Expert and International Trade, as well as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Banking Commission executive committee, where he sits on the editorial committee of ICC’s annual trade finance survey.

In his new role, he will take over from Michel Kilzi, founding CEO of Fineon Exchange, who will remain as an executive board member. Welcoming Broom to the post, Kilzi says: “Fineon’s growth and success is rooted in our mission to ensure superior working capital optimisation and deliver outstanding value creation for exporters and trade finance partners alike. With Dominic at the helm, the board is confident we are in a position to command an even greater market leadership position.”

Broom joins Fineon Exchange at an interesting time for trade finance, with statistics in the sector indicating contraction from some players. As trade volumes begin to rebound in the post Covid-19 period, Fineon Exchange intends to redouble its efforts to facilitate corporate access to multi-currency working capital.

“I have been very impressed by the work that the Fineon team have done in creating a robust and dynamic platform, and by the vision that they have for the business, in helping companies free-up cash trapped in their balance sheet and optimise their working capital,” says Broom. “By matching them with the right financial institutions and insurers, Fineon Exchange places these end users at the heart of its design and thinking.” He adds that he plans to make Fineon Exchange the “go-to platform” for businesses, financial institutions and intermediaries who are looking to leverage the power of a digital trade marketplace.