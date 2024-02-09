Related News

Green steel plant wins backing from banks and Euler Hermes

Gerald signs oversubscribed RCF, grows bank pool

Sullivan takes cash management reins at Deutsche Bank as Schmand retires

Deutsche Bank seals securitisation deal for US$3.5bn trade finance portfolio

Banks urge OECD to resurrect down-payment rule

Frankfurt-headquartered Deutsche Bank has appointed Anand Jha as global head of trade finance financial institutions (TFFI).

Jha reports to Borislav Ivanov, global head of documentary trade at Deutsche Bank Corporate Bank, and replaces Russell Brown in the role.

Previously, Jha worked at Deutsche Bank between 2012 and 2017, and rejoined in 2019, after spending two years at Citi. He has also held senior roles at HSBC.

The remit of the role – which sits within the bank’s trade finance and lending business – includes driving product innovation and managing partnerships with banks, insurers, multilateral development banks and industry associations.

Jha will also oversee capacity and efficiency building in Deutsche Bank’s trade services and the improvement of risk management in credit and non-financial risk, the lender says.

“In his new role, Anand will take responsibility for driving increased activity across sales, distribution and funding topics with our core financial institutions client set, while ensuring that supporting our global corporate clients in Germany and across emerging markets remains at the heart of our TFFI strategy and engagement,” says Atul Jain, global co-head of trade finance and lending at Deutsche Bank Corporate Bank.