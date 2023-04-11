Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Sabine Oudart to the newly created role of head of receivables and supply chain finance.

Oudart has relocated to Geneva from Singapore, where she was head of the Southeast Asia trade finance sales team for BNP Paribas.

The role has been fashioned “in order to develop the receivables and supply chain finance franchise in Switzerland”, a Crédit Agricole CIB spokesperson says.

Oudart reports to Camille Sednaoui, head of international trade and transaction banking at CA Indosuez, Crédit Agricole CIB’s Swiss trade finance and wealth management arm. She also reports functionally to Ugur Bitiren, Crédit Agricole CIB’s global head of receivables and supply chain finance origination and advisory.

Before joining BNP Paribas in 2018, Oudart held trade roles in Asia at the Asian Development Bank and Standard Chartered.