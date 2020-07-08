Citi_blue_logo_bg

Citi has elected Jorge Tapia as its new trade sales head for Emea.

In his new role at the bank, Tapia is responsible for driving origination and revenue growth across the trade business, building client engagement, and evolving Citi’s structured trade-orientated solutions.

Tapia will be relocating to London from Hong Kong, where he held the role of Citi’s trade sales head for Asia Pacific since March 2019. In this position, he focused on strengthening client engagement across the region. Before Citi, Tapia worked at Santander for 23 years, most recently as deputy CEO for the Asia Pacific region. His previous positions at the bank included serving as global head of trade, export and commodity finance.

At Citi, Tapia reports to Emea trade co-heads, Murat Demirel and Peadar Mac Canna, as well as global head of trade sales and trade client management, Steve Elms.

In a statement, Citi says that the Emea trade sales team will continue to work closely with the treasury and trade solutions (TTS) unit to advise clients on liquidity, working capital and risk mitigation solutions.

The news follows Stuart Roberts leaving his post at Citi as global head of trade sales last year to join JP Morgan as its new global head of trade in New York.