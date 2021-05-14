Related News

US bank BNY Mellon has hired ex-JP Morgan banker Zoran Kanlic as head of financial supply chain for corporate trade.

Kanlic will be based in New York and report to Joon Kim, BNY Mellon’s global head of trade finance product and portfolio group treasury services, Kim says in a note to staff. Kanlic’s role is a newly created position.

At JP Morgan, Kanlic oversaw the global product strategy for the bank’s supply chain finance product as head of supply chain finance product management between January 2019 and March 2020.

He is also a 15-year veteran of Deutsche Bank, where from New York he designed the delivery of the lender’s then-new supply chain finance products.

 