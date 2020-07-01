Related News

BNP Paribas Netherlands has hired Joeri Overmars from HSBC to replace the retiring head of global trade solutions Joost Niessen.

Starting in the Amsterdam-based role with immediate effect, Overmars is responsible for continuing to grow the bank’s global trade solutions, along with associated products and services such as bank guarantees, letters of credit and supply chain management services.

Speaking about the hire, BNP Paribas Netherlands’ CEO, Geert Lippens says: “The arrival of Joeri will allow us to strengthen our leading position in trade and working capital solutions across Emea, which is a key pillar of our Dutch growth plan.”

Overmars, who has held roles at various banks in the Dutch capital for over a decade, joins from HSBC Netherlands, where he had been serving as senior sales manager for global trade and receivables finance since mid-2017.

Prior to this he spent a year-and-a-half as a trade finance sales consultant at ING Netherlands, having worked for eight years in a few different roles at RBS, including, most recently, as a trade finance and supply chain finance advisor.

He made the move to RBS in 2007, after serving at Rabobank as a business banking account manager for a couple of years.

Niessen, meanwhile, is set to retire at the beginning of August, having worked at BNP Paribas Netherlands for more than three decades.

For the past six years he’s been serving in his current role, prior to which he held various positions, including head of the business centre in Rotterdam, and head of the Nordic region for corporate, transaction banking and global trade solutions.