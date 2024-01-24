Related News

Bahrain-headquartered Bank ABC has appointed Simon Atkins as European head of treasury and financial markets for ABC International Bank (IB), the lender’s wholly owned UK subsidiary.

Previously, Atkins was head of financial markets, traded products and sales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Markets, based in Singapore.

He has also worked at HSH Nordbank, CIBC, Barclays de Zoete Wedd and Banque Paribas, and has more than 25 years’ experience in treasury and financial markets.

The role with Bank ABC will include responsibility for leading and executing international commodity trades and deals, and implementing trading strategy. Atkins replaces Martin Westacott in the role, who remains at the bank.

Atkins reports to Rajeev Adrian, managing director and chief executive of ABCIB, with a functional reporting line to Christopher Wilmot, group head of treasury and financial markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Simon to Bank ABC. His deep knowledge and extensive international experience make him the ideal fit for this important role,” says Adrian.

Atkins adds that he is looking forward to “helping drive and shape the ambitious plans of the bank”.