Munich-headquartered Allianz Global Investors has appointed Mike McGill as portfolio manager in its trade finance team.

Reporting to senior portfolio manager Martin Opfermann, the company says McGill will be “working closely with banks and alternative sourcing partners to find suitable transactions for our growing trade finance franchise”.

McGill was previously a director at Standard Chartered’s structured trade finance businesses, where he was responsible for origination and structuring of working capital solutions.

He has also held trade and commodity finance roles at Lloyds Bank and HSBC, based in both London and New York.

Allianz Global Investors has been active in seeking partnerships in the trade finance space. Last year, the company teamed up with HSBC to wrap trade finance assets into notes, in what the bank described as the first trade finance securitisation initiative of its kind.