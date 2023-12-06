Related News

Trafigura will face a first-of-its-kind criminal trial in Switzerland for alleged bribery of Angolan public officials, and has set aside US$127mn following a separate US investigation into corruption claims in Brazil.  The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on December 6 it had filed an indictment against Trafigura in the country’s federal ...

