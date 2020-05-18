Related News

In the first episode of the GTR News Brief, the latest podcast series from the editorial team, host Felix Thompson gives a breakdown of recent major stories in trade and trade finance news as covered by GTR.

These include a UK lender apologising as glitches and delays hit Covid-19 loans, and the Japanese export credit agency being criticised for giving out mixed messages on fossil fuel funding. 

In other news, a major liberalisation in Brazil’s agribusiness laws looks set to improve foreign lenders’ collateral options for commodity and trade finance facilities.

Senior reporter John Basquill also gives an in-depth analysis of a major story from last week, which saw the UAE being criticised for ‘ineffective’ sanctions and money laundering efforts.