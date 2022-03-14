Related News

GTR is pleased to reveal the shortlist for this year’s Leaders in Trade awards, which highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets.

The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2021 were referenced as further substantiation. Where only one name is listed, this institution is the outright winner.

Winners in all categories will be recognised and announced at GTR’s annual charity awards dinner in London on May 4.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a submission, and congratulations to the nominees!

 

Regional awards:

 

Best trade finance bank in:

 

East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank One, Standard Chartered, Trade and Development Bank (TDB)

West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Bank One, Ecobank, FCMB Bank (UK)

Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: RMB, Standard Bank, Zanaco

Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: ADCB, GIB, HSBC

North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Export Development Bank of Egypt

North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon

Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: HSBC, Santander

Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank, Mizuho Bank

Eastern Europe:

WINNER: Raiffeisen Bank International

Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING

UK:

WINNER: Barclays

 

Global awards: Other industry players

Best trade or supply chain finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells International, Sullivan

Best export finance law firm:

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Sullivan

Best export credit agency:

WINNER: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Contour, Demica, LiquidX, Mitigram, Tradeteq

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Finverity, Monetago, TradeSun, TwinCo Capital, XDC Network

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Coriolis Technologies, LiquidX, Mitigram, Surecomp, Wave BL

Best alternative trade or supply chain finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: GTC, London Forfaiting Company, PrimeRevenue, Raistone, Twinco Capital

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: Chubb, HDI Global Specialty, The Hartford

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

 

Global awards: Banks

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Trade and Development Bank (TDB)

Best bank for ESG (trade or supply chain finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi

Best bank for ESG (export finance):

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, DBS, SMBC

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, MUFG, Santander

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Société Générale, SMBC

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Standard Chartered

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC

 