The Leaders in Trade awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export finance and fintech markets. The names listed under each category are based on submissions sent to GTR and, where relevant, Best Deals signed in 2021 were referenced as further substantiation for GTR’s decisions.

GTR revealed the shortlist for the Leaders in Trade awards in March, and the winners were revealed for the first time at the GTR Charity Awards Dinner on May 4.

Congratulations to the winners! A full write-up on their achievements will be published in GTR Q3 2022.

 

Regional awards

 

Best trade finance bank in East Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank One, Standard Chartered, Trade and Development Bank (TDB)

Winner: Standard Chartered

 

Best trade finance bank in West Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Bank One, Ecobank, FCMB Bank (UK)

Winner: Ecobank

 

Best trade finance bank in Southern Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), Standard Bank, Zanaco

Winner: RMB

 

Best trade finance bank in the Middle East:

Shortlisted nominees: ADCB, GIB, HSBC

Winner: ADCB

 

Best trade finance bank in North Africa:

Shortlisted nominees: BACB, Export Development Bank of Egypt

Winner: BACB

 

Best trade finance bank in North America:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNY Mellon

Winner: Bank of America

 

Best trade finance bank in Latin America:

Shortlisted nominees: HSBC, Santander

Winner: Santander

 

Best trade finance bank in Asia:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank, Mizuho Bank

Winner: Mizuho Bank

 

Best trade finance bank in Eastern Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Raiffeisen Bank International, Ukrgasbank

Winner: Raiffeisen Bank International

 

Best trade finance bank in Western Europe:

Shortlisted nominees: Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, ING

Winner: Crédit Agricole

 

Best trade finance bank in UK:

Winner: Barclays

 

Global awards:

 

Best law firm (trade or supply chain finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Allen & Overy, Hogan Lovells International, Sullivan

Winner: Sullivan

 

Best law firm (export finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Baker McKenzie, Sullivan

Winner: Baker McKenzie

 

Best export credit agency:

Winner: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

 

Best fintech in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Contour, Demica, LiquidX, Mitigram, Tradeteq

Winner: Contour

 

Best fintech startup in trade:

Shortlisted nominees: Finverity, MonetaGo, TradeSun, TwinCo Capital, XDC Network

Winner: MonetaGo

 

Best trade finance software provider:

Shortlisted nominees: Coriolis Technologies, LiquidX, Mitigram, Surecomp, Wave BL

Winner: LiquidX

 

Best alternative trade or supply chain finance provider:

Shortlisted nominees: GTC, London Forfaiting Company, PrimeRevenue, Raistone, Twinco Capital

Winner: PrimeRevenue

 

Best trade credit and political risk insurance underwriter:

Shortlisted nominees: Chubb, HDI Global Specialty, The Hartford

Winner: Chubb

 

Best trade credit insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: Aon, BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

Winner: WTW

 

Best political risk insurance broker:

Shortlisted nominees: BPL Global, Marsh, WTW

Winner: BPL Global

 

Best development bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Trade and Development Bank (TDB)

Winner: Trade and Development Bank (TDB)

 

Best bank for ESG (trade or supply chain finance):

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi

Winner: BNP Paribas

 

Best bank for ESG (export finance):

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

Winner: Deutsche Bank

 

Best bank for digitalisation:

Shortlisted nominees: Citi, DBS, SMBC

Winner: Citi

 

Best supply chain finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Bank of America, Citi, MUFG, Santander

Winner: Santander

 

Best commodity trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Société Générale, SMBC

Winner: SMBC

 

Best export finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: Barclays, Standard Chartered

Winner: Standard Chartered

 

Best trade finance bank:

Shortlisted nominees: BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, HSBC

Winner: HSBC