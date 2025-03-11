Related News

Recently launched fintech ETR Digital has entered into a strategic partnership with AI-powered supply chain analytics firm Calculum to help corporates improve working capital management and cash conversion cycles.

Under the partnership, Calculum and ETR will “jointly market and deliver business analytics and transformational digital technology” to corporates, allowing users of either platform to access the other’s services, ETR says.

Calculum allows businesses to assess payment terms between themselves and their counterparties, receiving AI-powered insights into how they can improve.

The platform analyses factors including the credit score and financial strength of a company and then informs users how details including payment terms, days payable outstanding and overall cash conversion compare to those of their competitors.

ETR Digital offers companies access to digital negotiable instruments (DNIs), which can offer advantages in terms of speed and safety compared to their physical counterparts.

“Calculum is excited to join forces with ETR Digital,” says Karel Krejci, head of working capital advisory excellence at Calculum. “Together, we will empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their financial supply chains and achieve sustainable growth.”

This is ETR’s first major partnership since launching last month under the leadership of Arqit’s former senior vice-president of working capital technology and ex-head of global trade finance at BNY Mellon, Dominic Broom.

“We are delighted to partner with Calculum,” Broom says. “The powerful combination of their AI technology and our DNI application represents, for the first time ever, a transformational offering for corporate treasurers globally.”