Related News

Ukraine government anticipates ECA boost to propel rebuilding efforts

Hai Long scores bumper US$3.6bn ECA-backed facility

UKEF issues “unprecedented” guarantee for Kyiv reconstruction as Ukraine allies ramp up support

Wrightbus secures expanded UK Export Finance backing

UKEF and BAE reach deal over historic Iran weapons sales

Jordan Shorto from UK Export Finance (UKEF) has been named the BExA-GTR Young Exporter/Export Financier of the Year for 2023, recognising her achievements in advancing the export credit agency’s ESG efforts in the aviation sector.

Shorto, who is deputy head of aerospace at UKEF, won the 17th iteration of the awards after impressing judges with her “exceptional dedication and significant achievements” since joining the agency.

The 29-year-old played an “instrumental” role in delivering a £2bn sustainability-linked export development guarantee (EDG) to British Airways during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time it was the largest EDG approved by UKEF and was also the first to be sustainability-linked.

Shorto has also played a leading role in driving ESG initiatives at UKEF, particularly with the creation of a mechanism to monitor the environmental footprint of the agency’s substantial aircraft portfolio.

“It is interesting and rewarding to work with the UK’s aerospace industry and to be able to support its export financing requirements,” Shorto says. “I feel privileged to have had a front row seat for the developments in the sector over the past five years, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with respect to the role UKEF can play in its future.”

“I am very grateful to BExA and GTR for this prestigious award recognising my contribution to the UK export market. Congratulations to all who were nominated as it truly is a team effort to support UK exports today and in the future.”

Geoffrey de Mowbray, vice-president of BExA (the British Exporters Association) and himself the recipient of the BExA-GTR Young Exporter of the Year Award in 2013, says Shorto “embodies the key traits of a dynamic export financier: resourcefulness, unwavering dedication and a genuine passion for her field”.

“Personally, it’s a moment of immense pride, especially considering it has been a decade since I was honoured with this award myself.”

De Mowbray points out that the ECA put forward several outstanding candidates to the judging panel, which includes representatives from BExA, which advocates on behalf of British exporters, and GTR.

As winner, Shorto receives a £1,000 cash prize and a one-year subscription to GTR.

The BExA-GTR award is open to individuals under 35 years old who work in the export or export finance department of a UK-registered trading or manufacturing company, as an “export enabler” in a financial institution, or in a role supporting UK export activities. The winner is chosen based on their contribution to securing significant orders or enhancing export competitiveness through innovative business processes.

Image – from left to right: Pete Gubbins (GTR CEO), Jordan Shorto (winner, Young Export Financier of the Year/UKEF), Carl Hunter (BExA chair/Ultrasonics), Deborah Bass (BExA vice-president/Crédit Agricole CIB).