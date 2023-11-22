Related News

A Korean windfarm supplier is the first company to use an 'invest-to-export' loan guarantee offered by UK Export Finance (UKEF). SeAH Wind UK, a subsidiary of South Korea's SeAH Steel Holding, began building a factory last July at the Teesworks freeport in northeastern England. Once completed, it will produce monopiles, the steel tubes used to ...

