Digital trade finance platforms Olea and Vayana Network have partnered to provide exporters and importers in India with greater access to alternative liquidity. 

Launched last year, Olea, a joint venture between Standard Chartered and Chinese supply chain finance provider Linklogis, is a blockchain-enabled trade finance origination and distribution platform that aims to bring together institutional investors seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain financing.

Pune-based Vayana Network, which claims to be India’s largest network for trade financing, enables micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to access funding by digitally authenticating their transactions. So far, it says it has provided finance to over 50,000 businesses in the country.

Under the partnership, Olea and Vayana will initially focus on making export finance more available for small and mid-sized exporters, with Olea bringing in its structuring capability, technology platform and extensive access to funding from alternative investors globally, while Vayana leverages its close relationships with corporates in India.

 “Olea is passionate about bringing a fresh pool of international capital into the trade and supply chain finance market in India, specifically for small and medium-sized businesses,” says Letitia Chau, deputy CEO of Olea. “Indian MSMEs alone account for 45% of national exports and the value they contribute to the economy increases by around 12% per year. Addressing the credit gap for MSMEs directly impacts their ability to provide employment, among other things. Hence, the collaboration with Vayana strongly aligns with our desire to empower sustainable trade.”