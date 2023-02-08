Related News

Pandemic, disasters, war: Michal Ron looks back on Berne Union presidency

Retirement prompts trade credit reshuffle at QBE

LSM names new financial risk solutions head as Sprent departs

Claims begin to stabilise as short-term business booms: trade credit data

Insurers move away from coal, oil and gas but loopholes remain, says new report

The Malaysian arm of insurance giant QBE has been ordered to pay over US$9mn to trade finance platform Marketlend, and now faces a winding-up demand from the Australian lender, GTR can reveal. 

Sydney-headquartered Marketlend had submitted an insurance claim totalling US$9.38mn to QBE Insurance (Malaysia), after providing financing facilities to a commodity trader that later defaulted on repayments and went into liquidation. 

The insurer, a subsidiary of Australia-listed QBE Insurance Group, did not pay out on that claim.

But on January 19, a Kuala Lumpur High Court judge issued a default judgement against QBE after it failed to make an appearance as defendant in the case, court documents show.  

According to the judgement, QBE is required to pay Marketlend the sum claimed plus interest and costs. 

GTR understands that Marketlend is now issuing a statutory demand to wind up QBE’s Malaysia business. 

A spokesperson for QBE says the company is “taking steps to set aside the judgement and winding-up order”. 

“The default judgement was handed down as QBE did not attend court, which was purely due to an administrative error,” they tell GTR. “The claim is without merit and will be defended.” 

Marketlend is currently involved in several cases against insurers, including in Australia, Malaysia and Singapore.  

As well as QBE, it has filed several lawsuits against Bond & Credit Company (BCC), an Australian subsidiary of Tokio Marine, after the insurer refused to pay out on claims arising from the collapses of several commodity traders. 