Timothy Brightbill has been appointed co-chair of US law firm Wiley Rein’s international trade practice, heading the team alongside current practice lead Alan Price.

Brightbill has been with the Washington, DC-headquartered firm for over 25 years, working on trade litigation and policy. He has served as chairman of the committee to support US trade laws and is the current chair of the industry trade advisory committee on services and finance industries.

Previously, Brightbill worked on US trade remedy cases filed against China and has represented clients on renewable energy and climate change policy, digital trade and customs enforcement matters, as well as investigations involving Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which enables the US government to impose tariffs on imports if they are considered a threat to national security.

Managing partner Peter Shields says that the international trade team has been “an indispensable advocate for US industries and has changed the US government’s approach to international trade”.

“Under Alan’s leadership, Wiley has transformed trade on the global stage, and I look forward to working with him to further expand the practice to meet our clients’ needs at this critical time in history,” Brightbill says.

Price adds that “Tim has consistently secured great victories for clients, helping US industries expand their trade opportunities by levelling the global playing field”.