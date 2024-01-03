Related News

Italian lender UniCredit has appointed Luis Quilico as head of transactions and payments for the Americas.

Based in New York, Quilico replaces Frank Nicolaisen, who has taken on a senior role in the bank’s German corporate network.

Quilico joined UniCredit in 2019 as a senior sales manager for trade finance and working capital products. Previous roles include vice-president, structured trade finance at SMBC and credit risk officer, global banking and markets at Santander.

The new role will see Quilico lead commercial efforts and product management, focusing on trade finance, working capital, correspondent banking and payment solutions, UniCredit says. He will work predominantly with US multinationals, European corporates and financial institutions.

Quilico reports to Francesca Nenci, head of group trade and correspondent banking, and Alberto Palombi, head of group payment solutions.

“The appointment reflects UniCredit’s steadfast commitment to providing best-in-class trade, correspondent banking and payment solutions to its clients in the region,” the bank says.