Trade finance technology firm Traydstream has hired two sales and origination executives tasked with boosting business in India and the Middle East.

The London-headquartered fintech has appointed Srividya Subramanian (pictured) as global lead for sales and origination. Subramanian, who is based in Dubai and took up the role in January, has a 24-year career in trade including as senior vice-president for trade and multinational corporations at Emirates NBD.

She was most recently Levantor Capital’s director for distribution in India, the Middle East and North Africa.

“I am thrilled to be joining the sales and origination efforts for Traydstream as they augment their global footprint,” says Subramanian. “You don’t often come across solutions that so closely meet the needs of the industry and it is fulfilling to work with clients, so the whole ecosystem of trade continues to digitise and thrive.”

Rakesh Kumaran has joined from Emirates NBD and taken on the role of sales and origination lead. His focus is on securing new Traydstream clients in India and the Middle East.

Prior to Emirates NBD, Kumaran worked as a business development manager in trade finance at First Gulf Bank for almost seven years and had similar roles in India for Citigroup and ABN Amro.

Both are new roles as Traydstream expands globally, a spokesperson says. Kumaran will report to Subramanian, who will report to chief revenue officer Uzair Bawany.

Bawany says the hires will further the firm’s attempts to find solutions for trade finance operations teams at banks and corporates.

“Our clients in Mena and the subcontinent are looking for innovative but also practical solutions for the ongoing challenges of trade document inefficiency and the increasing need for greater compliance and regulatory checks,” he says.

Traydstream’s technology solution focuses on digitising paper-based trade finance documentation and analysis through machine learning.

The company is also eyeing expansion in Africa. In January it appointed Jerry Shikhule to a sales and origination role in Nairobi as it seeks to win new business on the continent.